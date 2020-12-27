News18 Logo

Former WWE Wrestler Luke Harper Passes Away, Wrestling World Mourns His Death
3-MIN READ

Former WWE Wrestler Luke Harper Passes Away, Wrestling World Mourns His Death

Jon Huber, WWE's Luke Harpar, Dies Aged 41 of Non-COVID-19 Related Lung Issue (Photo Credit: Brodie Lee Twitter)

Professional Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper in the WWE, and Brodie Lee in the AEW has died aged 41 of non-COVID-19 related lung issue, an AEW official statement on social media said on Sunday.

The professional wrestler from Rochester, New York started his career back in 2003,  made his name in the independent wrestling scene, wrestling for promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling. In 2012 he won his first WWE contract, where he made a big splash in NXT and then in the WWE main roster as Luke Harper part of the ultra-popular Wyatt Family.

The news came as a shock to the pro-wrestling community with several of his colleagues took to social to mourn Huber's death.

Jon Huber, AEW's Brodie Lee, dies aged 41 of non-COVID-19 related lung issue.


