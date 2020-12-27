Former WWE Wrestler Luke Harper Passes Away, Wrestling World Mourns His Death

Professional Wrestler Jon Huber, popularly known as Luke Harper in the WWE, and Brodie Lee in the AEW has died aged 41 of non-COVID-19 related lung issue, an AEW official statement on social media said on Sunday.

The professional wrestler from Rochester, New York started his career back in 2003, made his name in the independent wrestling scene, wrestling for promotions like Dragon Gate and Combat Zone Wrestling. In 2012 he won his first WWE contract, where he made a big splash in NXT and then in the WWE main roster as Luke Harper part of the ultra-popular Wyatt Family.

The news came as a shock to the pro-wrestling community with several of his colleagues took to social to mourn Huber's death.

I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻 https://t.co/j7vQM3GCVO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh.I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. Sending so much love to Brodie and his family. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020

I consider myself lucky to have shared the ring, the car for long rides from town to town, and to have been around his wife and children. This one hurts in so many ways. The world lost a wonderful person today. pic.twitter.com/v52h15fDFy — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 27, 2020

Amazing talent ....Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

Every kind word you read about him is true.Every person that says they loved him is genuine.Everyone of us hurts.And everyone of us is better for having had Jon in our lives.#RIPBrodieLee — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one.One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

