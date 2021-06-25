CHANGE LANGUAGE
Former WWE Wrestler Melissa Coates Also Known as 'Super Genie' Dies Aged 50

Melissa Coates passes away aged 50 (Instagram Photo)

Melissa Coates passes away aged 50 (Instagram Photo)

The former wrestler and bodybuilder's passing comes several months after she had her leg amputated, although the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates, also known as Super Genie, passed away on June 23 due to undisclosed reasons. The 50-year-old former wrestler underwent a leg amputation last year to stop her arteries being blocked by blood clots.

Coates is best known for her time working as an on-screen manager for ECW icon Sabu in IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions.

Melissa Coates debuted in professional wrestling in 2002 following a brief stint as a bodybuilder and fitness model.

She joined WWE in 2005 as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental region.

Coates began her relationship with Sabu in 2014, and she has since appeared in IMPACT Wrestling as the ECW veteran’s Super Genie on numerous occasions.

Melissa Coates had to have her left leg amputated due to life-threatening injuries in 2020, following a generally successful few years.

The IMPACT Wrestling veteran launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with her increasing medical bills.

Over the next three months, many concerned fans reached out to Coates with money.

The news of her untimely death left her former colleagues from around the wrestling world to voice their shock.

Known in the ring as ‘Super Genie’ and ‘Mile High Melissa’, among other names, the former bodybuilder’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

first published:June 25, 2021, 07:57 IST