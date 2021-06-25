Former WWE Wrestler Melissa Coates Also Known as 'Super Genie' Dies Aged 50

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates, also known as Super Genie, passed away on June 23 due to undisclosed reasons. The 50-year-old former wrestler underwent a leg amputation last year to stop her arteries being blocked by blood clots.

Coates is best known for her time working as an on-screen manager for ECW icon Sabu in IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions.

Melissa Coates debuted in professional wrestling in 2002 following a brief stint as a bodybuilder and fitness model.

She joined WWE in 2005 as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental region.

Coates began her relationship with Sabu in 2014, and she has since appeared in IMPACT Wrestling as the ECW veteran’s Super Genie on numerous occasions.

Melissa Coates had to have her left leg amputated due to life-threatening injuries in 2020, following a generally successful few years.

The IMPACT Wrestling veteran launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with her increasing medical bills.

Over the next three months, many concerned fans reached out to Coates with money.

The news of her untimely death left her former colleagues from around the wrestling world to voice their shock.

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JyNRx9cqi— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 24, 2021

Damn. RIP Melissa Coates!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2021

RIP Melissa Coates. Very sad to hear. Glad I got to know you almost 20 years ago. Gone way too soon. Godspeed ma’am.— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 24, 2021

I’m heartbroken to have learned of the passing of Melissa Coates. She was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to her family and loved ones.— Auntie Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) June 24, 2021

So extremely sad to hear of the passing of Melissa Coates. I have known her for years and years, she was such a sweet, wonderful and thoughtful woman. RIP Super Genie 🙏🏼❤️— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 24, 2021

Known in the ring as ‘Super Genie’ and ‘Mile High Melissa’, among other names, the former bodybuilder’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

