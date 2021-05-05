Former WWE Writer Vince Russo Has a 'Crazy' Storyline Involving Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas

The world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is always bubbling with interesting storylines keeping the audience hooked. And in one of the recent storylines pitched by the former WWE head scriptwriter Vince Russo, he brings out a dramatic twist for the two wrestlers Bo Dallas and his real-life brother Bray Wyatt.

Sportskeeda reports, in the recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former head writer suggested a hypothetical situation where Wyatt could speak with a psychotherapist, with Bo Dallas returning to add an element of real-life family drama to the story. Audience would certainly be interested in knowing the why and how of the two brothers who went on to become wrestlers and how their careers kind of clashed that refreshed some of their childhood wounds.

Russo, who worked as the head writer for WWE from 1997 to 1999, spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone of SK Wrestling, where he told him that he wants to see Bray in a psychiatrist chair andtalk about everything he has been dealing with. The writer then suggested that this conversation would then build up providing some interesting insights into Bray’s mind.

He wishes to hear Bray talk about the phenomenon of the character Bray Wyatt and how he was on top of the world but people around him failed him. And how every week when Braun would come up with these new creative ideas, they were not received positively, he was given a second life and failed a second time as well, said the writer.

Russo also told SportsKeeda that the WWE announcers should not be made aware of the storyline since they have a tendency of ‘killing it.’ For Russo, getting into Bray’s mind and heart would be the way to bring out an intense dramatic episode in the upcoming WWE matches.

