Former WWE Writer Vince Russo Slams 2022 Royal Rumble Bookings, Recalls Triple-H’s Prediction Coming True

The 2022 Royal Rumble was once again a topic of discussion for many fans watching globally, a Pay Per View (PPV) event, which is often one of the most awaited of the year as 30 wrestlers battle it out to get an opportunity to main event Wrestlemania and challenge the titleholder. However, the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble did not live up to the expectations and has been criticized for its distasteful scripting, ending and results. The 2022 Royal Rumble saw Brock Lesnar win the men’s Royal Rumble match, whereas Ronda Rousey made a shock return to win the women’s match.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not hesitate to criticize WWE’s Royal Rumble booking and slammed the poor ending and writing. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling Legion of Raw, Russo slammed the company for not being able to deliver the results to appease the fans, which can build proper storylines in the coming future.

Russo recalled Triple-H’s words when ‘The Game’ stated that WWE would not be able to build a marquee name in the coming future. The former WWE writer was shocked when the Cerebral Assassin made such a claim, however, as going forward, the prediction was only becoming true.

WWE has so far had to rely on veterans, legends and celebrities outside of pro-wrestling to bring in viewership. Speaking on the show, Russo said that Triple-H had made it clear earlier that WWE are ‘no longer going to create stars; not one person is going to be bigger than the WWE’.

Russo felt that Triple-H went a bit too far with the statement and did not take the former WWE champion seriously, however, the writer felt that WWE has now ‘lived up to that comment’.

It was surprising and confusing once again as fans saw Latin rapper Bad Bunny made an appearance in the Royal Rumble and had better bookings than actual wrestlers in the event. Russo slammed the fact that ‘a rapper beats up half your roster’.

The rapper however was F-5’ed by Lesnar and chucked out of the ring by the Beast Incarnate. In a once again baffling turn of events, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered to cost Lesnar the title. But the ‘Beast Incarnate’ made an appearance in the Royal Rumble and went on to win the marquee event and has now chosen to face Reigns at Wrestlemania.

