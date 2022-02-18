Formula 1 2022: Here's A Look at Some of The F1 Cars Unveiled So Far

The cars for the Formula 1 2022 season are much-changed this year due to the new sweeping technical changes that will be introduced this year. These substantial rule changes for car design are aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing, which could shake up the competitive order. Most teams have disclosed their car plans for 2022, but only a few have broken cover so far, while the remaining teams opted to show their new livery for the upcoming season.

Here we take a look at who did what so far ahead of the season which kickstarts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

Hass: It was the first team to unveil their livery and a digital render design of its 2022 F1 car called the VF-22 earlier this month. The computer-generated image of the Haas VF-22 shows the car with new re-shaped wings and lower-profile 18-inch wheels. The team are set for an official unveiling of their car before the first morning of pre-season testing which starts in Barcelona on February 23-25.

Red Bull: Unveiled on February 10, the new Red Bull RB17 has the looks that may allow Max Verstappen hold off Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for a second year running. However, the Milton Keynes team will now be known as Oracle Red Bull Racing and they chose to reveal a liveried version of its 2022 car which had Verstappen’s number one emblazoned on the front. There were some noticeable tweaks around the side pod and engine cover as well, but like several other teams, the first official glimpse of the car will likely be at the pre-season testing.

Aston Martin: Called the AMR22, it was the first genuine F1 car to be revealed this year. The new challenger was launched at their Gaydon base, with both drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll present at the event on February 10. The new car features a hue of metallic green, but ditched the pink highlights of former sponsor BWT, replacing them with lime green stripes, that complemented the curves of one of the most unusual cars on the grid.

McLaren: The Woking-based outfit followed up Aston Martin’s launch with a real car called the MCL36 on February 11. Described as “aggressive" by the teams’ young British star driver Lando Norris, the MCL36 had distinctive and louvered side pods giving it a more narrowly packaged design. While on the livery side of things, the team opted for a combination of Fluro-papaya orange with Gulf blue mix.

AlphaTauri: Another digital launch saw AlphaTauri revealing the first images of their car, the AT03, on Valentine’s Day. Team drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will race the blue and white livery in the hope to improve on last year’s sixth place in the constructor’s championship.

Williams: Launched on February 15, the Williams FW44 broke cover by teasing the team’s new livery, followed by a good shakedown at a wet Silverstone track. The FW44 features a different nose and a side pod design for a different suspension set-up than any other 2022 design seen so far. The team has removed the Ayrton Senna logo from its 2022 car but went back to the shade of blue that most people associate with Williams’ dominant 1990s era.

Ferrari: The legendary F1 team on Thursday took the wraps off its 2022 F1 car - F1-75. The name is a tribute to the 75th anniversary of Ferrari’s first production car the 121S. Some of the notable aspects of the Ferrari are a needle-shaped nose tip and unusually shaped side pods. The F1-75 will be piloted by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and they will hope to improve their last season’s standings in which they finished third.

Apart from the teams mentioned above, Mercedes, Alpine and Alfa Romeo are all set to break the cover of their cars in the days before the first test starts at Spain’s Circuit de Catalunya next Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.