Returning to the 2020 Formula 1 World Championships, Alfa Romeo had introduced the ARC39 in the 2020 season but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having the experience of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo had a disappointing season on its return as the combined effort of the two drivers saw only five finished in the top 10. Giovinazzi had retired thrice in the 2020 season and finished thrice in the top ten in the 2020 F1 World Championships.

Alfa Romeo’s 2020 season started with a crash as Raikkonen’s right front tyre came off, which resulted in retirement. Both drivers had a disappointing season with Alfa Romeo as the side finished a total of 8 points in the World Championships. It is learnt that the underwhelming performance was due to the Ferrari power unit with no upgrades.

Both racers had finished with four points each at the end of the season. However, despite the sub-standard season, the two drivers will be donning the Alfa Romeo brand and will race in the upcoming 2021 F1 World Championships.

The 27-year-old Italian, Antonio Giovinazzi was runner-up in the 2015 FIA Formula 3 European Championships and due to his impressive performances, he was chosen as the third and reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari in 2017. The Italian made his competitive debut for Sauber in the Australian GP in 2017 where he had replaced Pascal Wehrlein. With his talent, Giovinazzi had signed with Alfa Romeo Racing in 2019. Replacing Marcus Ericsson, Giovinazzi did not have the best start to his F1 career in 2020 as he had not scored any points after eight races.

The Italian had finished 17th in the 2020 F1 World Championships and had scored only four points, but the only personal achievement would be outqualifying teammate Raikkonen in nine of the 17 races. Giovinazzi will aim to put on a better performance given that he only has one year left with Alfa Romeo.

The Finnish racer who is popularly known as ‘The Iceman’, Kimi Raikkonen was last an F1 World Champion in 2007, and has finished second in 2003 and 2005 and third in 2008, 2012 and 2018. Raikkonen is one of the five drivers to have been involved in 100 podium finishes and currently has 103. Raikkonen is currently 41 years and at this age, still seems to be enjoying Formula 1. Despite a disappointing performance in 2020, the Iceman has a one-year contract with Alfa Romeo.

In what can be his last season in Formula 1, the veteran will aim to go out with a bang and has added his inputs for the upgrades in the ARC39. Also, the Iceman had won the FIA Action of the Year where he overtook 10 cars in the opening lap at the Portuguese Grand Prix. It will be interesting to see Alfa Romeo’s performance in the upcoming season with new upgrades.