Formula 1: AlphaTauri 2020 Season Review and Achievements

Making its debut in 2020, the Scuderia AlpaTauri was rebranded from Toro Rosso to its present name in the 2020 Formula 1 World Championships. Known as the ‘sister’ to Red Bull Racing, AlphaTauri is also owned by Red Bull. It was in September 2019 that Toro Rosso had applied to change their name for the 2020 F1 World Championships, retiring the name after four years. The team can be traced back to 1985 when they were under the name Minardi.

In 2020, AlphaTauri had a decent start to their campaign and had Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat in their debut season, as Gasly won AlphaTauri their first podium finish and race win since the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix. In their debut campaign, AlphaTauri finished seventh in the F1 World Championships and had 107 points on the table, with Gasly contributing with 75 points and Kyvat with 32 points. For the upcoming 2021 season, Gasly will continue whereas Yuki Tsunoda has replaced Kvyat.

In the 17 races Gasly participated in 2020, the French racing driver finished 10th in the F1 World Championships and his best achievement was winning the Italian Grand Prix. However, it was the only best performance of the season as apart from them, the best finish was coming fifth in the Portuguese GP. The 25-year-old will aim to put on a better season with AlphaTauri as the Frenchman was retained for the 2020 season.

It was rumoured that Gasly wanted to return to Red Bull and had stated that he wanted to do so, however, the AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost was all praise for the Frenchman and dismissed Gasly’s return to his former club. The Frenchman’s contract ends next year and it will come down to Gasly’s performance in the upcoming 2021 F1 World Championship season.

Making his debut in Formula 1, the young 21-year old Yuki Tsunoda had earlier won the 2018 Japanese F4 champion and had finished third in the 2020 Formula 2 Championships. With a distinguished career so far in the FIA Formula 2 Championships, FIA Formula 3 and Euroformula Open, the 21-year old will look to make an impact with AlphaTauri.

At the start of 2020, Team PrincipalTost had announced that the Japanese youngster will drive for AlphaTauri at end of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2020. Finishing third in the FIA Formula 2 Championships, Tsunoda had the abilities to challenge rivals.