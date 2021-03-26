Formula 1: Alpine 2020 Season Review and Achievements

Formerly known as Renault, the Alpine brand aims to make a new statement in the 2021 season. Working and serving with Renault’s work team, Alpine was last a part of Formula 1 in 1968 when the Alpine 350 car was manufactured and built with a V8 engine powered by Gordini. However, things did not go as planned and Alpine’s project was ended in 1977. Renault in September 2020 announced that they will be using Alpine as the new F1 team’s name and will be using the brand name Alpine F1 Team and have retired the Renault F1 Team after five years since entering Formula 1.

For the 2021 season, Alpine’s F1 drivers are Spain’s Fernando Alonso and France’s Esteban Ocon. Daniel Riccardo was a part of the 2020 Renault’s team, however, the Australian will now be a part of McLaren. Making the necessary changes to the new Alpine model, all brand will have to rely on is their racers to deliver as the latest armoury is being provided in the A521.

Other than racers, Alpine have also brought in MotoGP boss Davide Brivio who has been influential in winning campaigns in his illustrious and trophy filled career.

Veteran Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso makes a comeback and will now be sporting the Alpine tagline on his new jersey. The two time F1 World Champion was with McLaren till 2019 and for 2020, was to himself. With the veteran’s return to racing, this can be highly beneficial for the brand and for Esteban Ocon. Alonso’s return to driving was heavily questioned, but his pre-season testing have the critics quiet for now as the Spaniard was superb and had perfected the turns and curbs and looks focused for the 2021 season.

In what can be assumed as Alonso last dance on the tracks, the two-time World Champion will aim to look for a third this season and have one last fling before announcing his retirement. It will be exciting for sure to see the veteran back in action and give the top racers a run for their money.

France’s Esteban Ocon has been given a shot at redemption after a disappointing season last year despite finishing second in the Sakhir Grand Prix with Renault. This will be his final year with Renault, now Alpine as the youngster had signed a two-year contract. It is definitely a season where Ocon will have to prove himself in order to claim a new contract or be let go and have Pierre Gasly come into the side.

The Frenchman finished 12th in the F1 World Championships table and only claimed 62 points with one podium finish. With Alonso representing Alpine as well, Ocon will have to first beat the veteran in order to move onwards and take on the big guns of Formula 1 in the upcoming 2021 season and the Frenchman is capable as the youngster is talented.