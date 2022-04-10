Live now
Formula 1 Australian GP LIVE Updates: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is comfortably leading the race. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen remains second while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who took the pole at the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit for the last six times, is currently sixth. Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz are out. Follow all the live updates from the Australian Grand Prix with News18 Sports’ Read More
Sebastian Vettel has stopped by the side of the track and the safety car is deployed for the second time in the race.
Leclerc and Hamilton both pit in the same lap but Leclerc is still leading with Russell under a second behind him in the second place. Verstappen, on third, is over 4 seconds behind Leclerc.
Leclerc has run away from the pack in Melbourne with second-placed Max Verstappen over six seconds behind the Ferrari.
Sergio Perez takes back the third spot overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the inside. He is over six seconds behind leader Leclerc.
Leclerc and Verstappen are breaking away from the rest of the pack. Verstappen is just over a second behind Leclerc while Hamilton, on third, is more than five seconds behind Leclerc.
Lance Stroll of Aston Martin pits while the fifth lap out of 58 in the race is going on.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Australian GP is over on Lap 2. Sainz turned onto the grass on turn 5 and ended up hurting his car.
Charles Leclerc gets off to a good start and keeps the lead. Lewis Hamilton has gone ahead of Sergio Perez on the third spot.
Formation lap at the Australian GP begins.
The attendance at the Australian GP is 419,114.
“The car is nice to drive, everything is possible tomorrow. We need a good start.” – Charles Leclerc wants to get a quick start at Australian GP.
“It’s been a big struggle. Clearly we didn’t seem to fix it even in qualifying. It just doesn’t give you confidence to push. It’s not great to be honest.” – Max Verstappen was not happy despite finishing on the second spot in the Australian GP qualifying.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live blog on the Australian Grand Prix from the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit. The race starts at 10:30am IST with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starting from the pole position.
Leclerc took pole position for Ferrari in crash-laden qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, pipping Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen on the upgraded Albert Park circuit.
Leclerc saved his best for last, posting a flying lap of one minute 17.868 seconds, to be nearly three-tenths of a second quicker than Dutchman Verstappen. It was the Monagesque’s 11th career pole and second of the season.
“This weekend we really worked had… It was a bit messy for the three practice sessions,” he said.
“Q3 (third qualifying phase) I managed to (put) everything together so it feels great and I’m very happy to be on pole position tomorrow.
“The car is nice to drive. … We were again quite surprised by our pace in qualifying.”
Verstappen finished ahead of third-placed team mate Sergio Perez, with McLaren’s Lando Norris to start fourth on the grid.
Verstappen said he was having a “terrible” weekend, struggling with handling issues.
“Not good, I didn’t really feel good in the car the whole weekend so far…. Of course second is still a good result.
“As a team we want more.”
Daniel Ricciardo will start seventh after an encouraging session for McLaren.
Twice world champion Fernando Alonso crashed out at the start of the final phase of qualifying, thudding his Alpine car into the wall at turn 11.
“I lost the hydraulics and couldn’t change gear,” he lamented on the team radio before his car was hauled off track by a crane.
After both Aston Martin cars crashed out in the final practice earlier on Saturday, the team’s travails continued as Lance Stroll collided with Williams’s Nicholas Latifi at turn five in the opening qualifying phase, putting both the Canadians out of action.
Latifi, who has now crashed in three of the last four race weekends, tried to overtake Stroll after letting him pass but ending up ploughing into him as Stroll veered to the right.
Stroll raged in an expletive-laden rant on the team radio, but Latifi blamed him for the mishap.
“He just turned into me once I was alongside him,” he told Sky.
Both were summoned to a hearing with race stewards.
Ironically, the red flag gave Aston Martin extra time to prepare Vettel’s car and the four-times world champion emerged with two minutes left to post the second-slowest lap.
The German will start 17th on the grid, knocked out of the first phase of qualifying along with team mate Stroll, Williams’ Alex Albon and Latifi, and Haas’s Kevin Magnussen.
