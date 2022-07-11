Formula 1 has acknowledged concerns over the behaviour of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix after reports of abusive behaviour were posted on social media.

The sport governing body has released a statement condemning reports of abusive behaviour at the Austrian Grand Prix. Numerous posts on Twitter have seen people revealing incidents around the event, held in Spielberg.

A post on FIA Twitter account said, “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix. We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.”

British racing driver Alice Powell also reacted to the reports.

“I’m actually shocked to read about the awful experiences some women are experiencing in the grandstands at the Austrian Grand Prix. Can’t people just be nice to each other and enjoy watching some racing, regardless of gender and sexuality. Blows my mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Females in Motorsport also released a statement, saying they are disappointed and saddened to hear many reports of sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour by fans.

