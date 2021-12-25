Formula 1 Drivers Wish Fans Merry Christmas, Remind Them of The Big Season Up Next

With the 2021 season completed and there is a break before the start of the next season, the Formula 1 drivers are enjoying some quality time in the festival week.

On Christmas Day, all the Formula 1 drivers’ came together to wish their fans Merry Christmas and happy holidays. The Formula 1 organisation released a video of all the F1 drivers extending their wishes to their fans.

“I am from Finland from where the original Santa Claus is from. So the holiday season is ahead, and for me, it’s a big thing. I hope you all have a wonderful day, spend it with your friends and your family," said Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," wished former World Champion Fernando Alonso.

The drivers talked about the hectic season they had in 2021 and also reminded the fans of the upcoming 2022 season, which will usher in a new era in Formula 1 with new rules making racing more exciting and secure.

The drivers also indulged in gift-giving, playing Secret Santa for each other at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The F1 drivers were feeling generous, as they exchanged presents in the not-particularly-seasonal climes of Abu Dhabi.

Paddle racquets seemed to be the in-vogue present this season, with both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly being treated to them by their Secret Santas.

But generosity took many forms this year, including cheesecake, litter picker-upper devices — and of course, Fernando Alonso’s already semi-legendary tattoo gift for McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, the Formula 1 website said in a report earlier this week.

