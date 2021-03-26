Formula 1: Ferrari 2020 Season Review and Achievements

Challenging Mercedes at all levels, Ferrari has been one of the most dominating sides in Formula 1 history, but 2020 was a season to forget. With Sebastian Vettel now joining Aston Martin, Carlos Sainz will be alongside youngster Charles Leclerc. In May 2020, Vettel announced that 2020 would be his last season with Ferrari. The four-time World Champion will now don the Aston Martin franchise after spending five years with the red brand. Ferrari had a horrible campaign as they finished sixth in the World Championships and did not win any Grand Prix in the 2020 campaign.

While Charles Leclerc is showing glimpses of catching up with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, the 23-year-old still has a long way ahead. The Frenchman finished second in the Austrian Grand Prix, however, that was the last time he was up on the podium throughout the entire season. For Vettel, everything went wrong. Astonishingly, the German also stepped up to the podium once, that to on finishing third in the Turkey Grand Prix.

Let’s take a look at the 2020 season for the Ferrari team comprising of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

The Italian manufacturers finished an embarrassing season finishing sixth in the World Championships table and Charles Leclerc has plenty to improve upon. From over-ambitious turns to untimely shifting to crashing into his own teammate resulting in the two retiring from the Styria Grand Prix, Leclerc needs to get his balance right and build on his stability. On average, the Frenchman had a better season than Vettel in the 2020 F1 season despite retiring on four occasions.

Leclerc had beaten Vettel in ten races whereas the German only managed to overtake the Frenchman five times. Leclerc ended the season with 98 points finishing eight on the World Championships points table. The last time Leclerc won a Grand Prix was back in 2019 where the youngster won the Italian Grand Prix.

Alongside Leclerc will be Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has the abilities and skills to restore the glory days for Ferrari. It will be interesting to see Ferrari this season as Sainz will aim to carve a name for himself rather than being Leclerc’s wingman on the tracks.

The German now has to redeem himself after a horrendous ending with Ferrari. In what can be said as the lowest season for Vettel, who last had a poor outing back in 2007, the racer will now look to set his eyes on the World Championships with Aston Martin. The four-time World Champion is highly regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers and despite finishing 13th in the 2020 World Championships, Vettel can just brush off the poor season and focus on getting back on track and challenge for the title.

Joining Lance Stroll in Aston Martin, the side can compete and hand rivals Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull a tough time on the tracks. It will surely be a classic battle between Vettel and Hamilton on the tracks as the German has time and time again proved that he can never be underestimated.