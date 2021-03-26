Formula 1: Haas 2020 Season Review and Achievements

Haas had finished ninth in the 2020 Formula 1 World Championships and their two drivers collectively managed to secure three points in the entire season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the late commencement to the season, Haas had rolled out the VF-20 which was driven by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, who was representing Haas for the fourth consecutive year. The duo have now left Haas and in place have come in Nikita Mazepin from Russia and Formula 2 Championship winner, Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula 1’s legendary driver, Michael Schumacher. For the 2021 F1 World Championships, Uralkali is the sponsor of Haas.

Haas had an underwhelming season in 2020 as France’s Grosjean and Denmark’s Magnussen had collected only three points, where the two only finished one each in the top ten. Out of the 17 races in the 2020 season, Magnussen had retired six times, whereas Grojean had only participated in 15 races, in which he retired thrice. In the Bahrain GP, Grojean had collided which resulted in a near-fatal accident. He had to be replaced by reserve Pietro Fittipaldi.

The Russian youngster Nikita Mazepin had previously raced for Hitech Racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championships and will be making his debut in Formula 1 along with Mick Schumacher. With Hitech GP, Mazepin raced alongside Luca Ghiotto and his first podium finish was at the Hungaroring as the youngster finished second. It was in Britain, where Mazepin won the race. The youngster was also in the lead in the final lap of the Belgian race, but he pushed Carlin Motosport’s Yuji Tsunoda and was handed a five-second time penalty which eventually denied him the victory. It will be interesting to see Mazepin’s aggression with Haas in the upcoming Formula 1 2021 World Championships.

Following his father’s footsteps, Mick Schumacher makes his Formula 1 debut for Haas and the entire racing world is eagerly looking forward to the youngster’s season. Only 22 years of age, the German racer had won the FIA F3 European Championship and as he progressed, Schumacher won the 2020 F2 Championship and now, will be a part of the F1 family. It was in January2019that Ferrari had announced Schumacher as the driver for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Following his father’s footsteps, Mick had made his debut of the F1 Ferrari’s SF90 on the first day of in-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Schumacher has now signed a multi-year contract which is believed to be till 2023 with Haas and the number the youngster will don will be 47. However, Ferrari has their eyes on the youngster and it is only a matter of time before Schumacher will represent his father’s brand, Ferrari and continue the legacy Michael Schumacher had left behind in Formula 1 World Championships.