Formula 1: Max Verstappen Refuses to Rule Out Leaving Red Bull After End of Contract

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has refused to rule out leaving the team when his current deal comes to an end.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“At the end of the contract, I’m only 31 years old. Then I still have the option to continue or not. I still won’t be old at the end of the contract period,” Verstappen was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

Earlier this year, Verstappen signed a new deal with Red Bull worth a staggering £40 million a year as he committed his future to the Austrian team until 2028. But his comments show that he could be open to moving to Red Bull rivals Ferrari and Mercedes further down the line.

The Dutchman admits his title battle with Charles Leclerc is different from the one he had with Lewis Hamilton last year because the drivers attack and defend differently.

Verstappen won the maiden F1 title last season after a final-lap shootout with Hamilton at the season-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old admits his battle for success this season isn’t playing out the same way as it did last year.

“Of course, every driver is a bit different. Different in how he defends and how he attacks. That’s why you approach every driver a little bit differently,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.