English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Ricciardo Puts Red Bull on Top in First Hungary Practice
Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, living up to expectations that Red Bull would be among the favourites at a track that suits their car.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. REUTERS/Aly Song
Loading...
BUDAPEST: Daniel Ricciardo set the pace in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, living up to expectations that Red Bull would be among the favourites at a track that suits their car.
The Australian lapped the twisty Hungaroring track in the morning heat with a best time on soft tyres of one minute 17.613 seconds, 0.079 faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who was on quicker ultrasofts.
Ricciardo won from pole in Monaco this year, with Hungary's comparatively slow speed track referred to by some as 'Monaco without walls', and took grid penalties in Germany last weekend to give himself the best shot for the Hungaroring.
Red Bull's 20-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen was third on the timesheets, 0.088 slower than his team mate, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fourth.
Formula One champions Mercedes filled the fifth and sixth places, with overall leader Lewis Hamilton 0.423 off the pace and Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas 0.857 slower than Ricciardo.
Hamilton is 17 points clear of Vettel in the standings after 11 races, with Sunday's round the last before the sport's August break.
The Briton, who has won five times in Hungary but never in a championship year, suffered a big slide into the chicane on the dusty asphalt.
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg stopped on track with an engine problem and missed the last half hour.
Italian reserve Antonio Giovinazzi replaced race regular Charles Leclerc at Sauber for the opening session.
Also Watch
The Australian lapped the twisty Hungaroring track in the morning heat with a best time on soft tyres of one minute 17.613 seconds, 0.079 faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who was on quicker ultrasofts.
Ricciardo won from pole in Monaco this year, with Hungary's comparatively slow speed track referred to by some as 'Monaco without walls', and took grid penalties in Germany last weekend to give himself the best shot for the Hungaroring.
Red Bull's 20-year-old Dutch driver Max Verstappen was third on the timesheets, 0.088 slower than his team mate, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen fourth.
Formula One champions Mercedes filled the fifth and sixth places, with overall leader Lewis Hamilton 0.423 off the pace and Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas 0.857 slower than Ricciardo.
Hamilton is 17 points clear of Vettel in the standings after 11 races, with Sunday's round the last before the sport's August break.
The Briton, who has won five times in Hungary but never in a championship year, suffered a big slide into the chicane on the dusty asphalt.
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg stopped on track with an engine problem and missed the last half hour.
Italian reserve Antonio Giovinazzi replaced race regular Charles Leclerc at Sauber for the opening session.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 19-Yr Old BSc Student Trolled on Social Media For Selling Fish After College; Kerala CM Orders Probe Against Cyber-Bullies
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Cr Per Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Here's How You Can Actually Be a Scientist During Today's Lunar Eclipse
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...