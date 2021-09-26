CHANGE LANGUAGE
Formula 1 Russian GP in Sochi Live Updates: Norris in Lead, Hamilton 2nd After Ricciardo Pit
Formula One Russian Grand Prix Live Updates: Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from the last spot in the grid while Lewis Hamilton will be going for his 100th GP victory from the fourth spot.

News18.com | September 26, 2021, 18:19 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Event Highlights

Formula 1 Russian GP in Sochi Live Updates: McLaren’s Lando Norris had lost his lead in the first few seconds of the race to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz but in the 14th lap, he cut inside very well to take back the lead. Lewis Hamilton has had a very poor start to the race but has moved up in the race and is second after being aided by Daniel Ricciardo’s pit, who was second then. Max Verstappen, who started last, has overtaken Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc and is negotiating his way up the race very well.

Follow News18 Sports’ live blog throughout the course of the race.

Hamilton has two tasks in the race today – win his 100th race on the F1 Grand Prix circuit and overtake Dutchman Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship board. Verstappen currently has a five-point lead and Hamilton here has the chance to go on top of the leaderboard.

Sep 26, 2021 18:19 (IST)

Hamilton and Verstappen pit at the same time in the 27th lap and while Hamilton is back in the 9th place, Verstappen is 12th. Hamilton's pit was lightning quick while Verstappen was a tad bit slower.

Sep 26, 2021 18:15 (IST)

Lewis Hamilton registered the fastest lap in the 25th lap of the race with a timing of 1:39.908.

Sep 26, 2021 18:13 (IST)

Ricciardo went to pit in the 23rd lap and from the second position, he slipped to the 14th spot, meaning Hamilton moved up to the second spot on the track.

Sep 26, 2021 18:01 (IST)

Max Verstappen is on fire! He has overtaken Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to go up to the sixth spot on the track, just three places behind Hamilton, who is third.

Sep 26, 2021 17:52 (IST)

Verstappen made a dangerous turn inside and overtook Charles Leclerc to go up to the 12th place. Verstappen is negotiating the race well.

Norris came close to trying to overtake Sainz but the Ferrari driver held him off.

Sep 26, 2021 17:49 (IST)

Sainz is putting in a serious shift and has a good lead. Hamilton, however, is quite a bit behind him and has had a very poor start to the race.

Sep 26, 2021 17:45 (IST)

Max Verstappen overtakes Valtteri Bottas to go up to the 14th place. Bottas had to try and slow down Verstappen but the Red Bull Championship Leader made his move well.

Sep 26, 2021 17:39 (IST)

Hamilton got a bad start to the race allowing others to overtake him right at the start of the race.

Sep 26, 2021 17:37 (IST)

Hamilton went close to Fernando Alonso and went on his inside to overtake him and moved up to the sixth place on the track. George Russell is third, Lance Stroll fourth and Ricciardo fifth.

Sep 26, 2021 17:36 (IST)

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz overtakes Norris in just the first few seconds of the race. Hamilton is tire-to-tire with Daniel Ricciardo, who started in the fifth position.

Sep 26, 2021 17:35 (IST)

With Lando Norris in the pole position, the Russian GP in Sochi begins.

Sep 26, 2021 17:33 (IST)

Here are the last five winners of the Russian GP: Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Hamilton, Bottas, Nico Roseberg.

Sep 26, 2021 17:32 (IST)

The formation lap at Russian GP is underway. The lap is meant to charge up the batteries of the car.

Sep 26, 2021 17:29 (IST)

We are just a couple of minutes from the start of the race as Lando Norris eyes his first Formula One victory on Sunday.

Sep 26, 2021 17:01 (IST)

McLaren's Lando Norris After Getting the Pole Position at Russian GP qualifying:

"It feels amazing….we made the decision in the end to go slicks. you never think you will get pole until you get it and now I've managed to do it. Extremely happy and big thanks to the team. They've done an amazing job," said Norris. "It was tough. I am going to make myself sound good but it was tricky…The lap before I was two seconds down and I wasn't very confident we were going to improve on the previous lap…I risked quite a bit and it paid off. I'm a happy boy."

Sep 26, 2021 16:41 (IST)
Russian GP: Mercedes Task Valtteri Bottas with Frustrating Championship Leader Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas has been tasked with helping Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by holding up championship leader Max Verstappen in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix after being relegated to 17th spot on the…

Sep 26, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, where Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton is looking for his 100th Grand Prix win. (AP Photo)

Norris started on the pole, which is his first F1 pole while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is second on the grid. Williams’ George Russell completes the top three. Lewis Hamilton, who has been looking for his 100 Grand Prix victory, will start from the fourth spot while Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen will start the race from the last spot on the grid.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas qualified from the seventh spot and it is expected that he will try to slow down Verstappen and help Hamilton in the race. Verstappen is starting last on the grid after taking on a fourth Honda power unit. During the race, Mercedes also switched up Bottas’ power unit and confirmed it was was a tactical decision.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Nicholas Latifi of Williams will also start at the back after taking on their own new power units.

McLaren won the previous Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, and Australian winner Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth in Sochi ahead of Spaniard Fernando Alonso in sixth for Alpine.

Mercedes have won every grand prix in Sochi since the first in 2014 and Hamilton can still hope for a record-extending 100th win on Sunday.

