Formula 1 Russian GP in Sochi Live Updates: Norris in Lead, Hamilton 2nd After Ricciardo Pit

Norris started on the pole, which is his first F1 pole while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is second on the grid. Williams’ George Russell completes the top three. Lewis Hamilton, who has been looking for his 100 Grand Prix victory, will start from the fourth spot while Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen will start the race from the last spot on the grid.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas qualified from the seventh spot and it is expected that he will try to slow down Verstappen and help Hamilton in the race. Verstappen is starting last on the grid after taking on a fourth Honda power unit. During the race, Mercedes also switched up Bottas’ power unit and confirmed it was was a tactical decision.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Nicholas Latifi of Williams will also start at the back after taking on their own new power units.

“It feels amazing….we made the decision in the end to go slicks. you never think you will get pole until you get it and now I’ve managed to do it. Extremely happy and big thanks to the team. They’ve done an amazing job,” said Norris. “It was tough. I am going to make myself sound good but it was tricky…The lap before I was two seconds down and I wasn’t very confident we were going to improve on the previous lap…I risked quite a bit and it paid off. I’m a happy boy.”

McLaren won the previous Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, and Australian winner Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth in Sochi ahead of Spaniard Fernando Alonso in sixth for Alpine.

Mercedes have won every grand prix in Sochi since the first in 2014 and Hamilton can still hope for a record-extending 100th win on Sunday.

