Formula 1 to Axe Belgian and French Grand Prix to Make Room for South African 'Kyalami' Circuit

The iconic Belgian Grand Prix and the French Grand Prix are expected to be dropped from the Formula 1 calendar from 2022, according to a report by Telegraaf.

The report states that the F1 executives intend to have 24 races next year, setting a new record for the sport. With new locations being added to the schedule to keep things interesting, many of the former venues may be axed.

The schedule for the next season is yet to be formally released, while certain details have been made public. F1 returns to Las Vegas for the first time since the 1980s and the sport’s executives have shown a desire to expand to further parts of the world.

Last month, several reports claimed that discussions are underway for F1 to return to South Africa and stage a race at the Kyalami circuit for the first time in 30 years. Reports also indicate that South Africa will be on the schedule in 2023, with high-profile circuits in Europe being removed to make room.

The renowned Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has hosted races even before the F1 world championship was created, and has missed only six years since 1950. It is a major circuit that has hosted some of the sport’s most renowned and dramatic events throughout the years, but it does not guarantee a future on the F1 calendar.

Paul Ricard, the French Grand Prix circuit which rejoined the calendar in 2018 is also reported to be dropped from the calendar. Logistical issues and dull races might be the reasons that Formula 1 officials have decided to take the venue out of the equation.

The overall number of Grand Prix may yet be reduced to 23, depending on whether or not a race can be held in China. The sport has been absent in the country since the pandemic, as tight laws were in place. The Shanghai circuit is one of the finest F1 circuits with world-class facilities and has witnessed some amazing races in the past. But there is still no confirmation about the availability of the circuit.

According to the report, the F1 executives “want to put together a more logical calendar” following complaints over the logistical constraints of adding more races to the calendar. They want to make the system more comprehensive and adaptable for everyone associated with the sport.

