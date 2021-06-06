Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix Suspended After High-speed Crash

Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been suspended after a high-speed crash involving race leader Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. When the race was halted, there were three laps left from the finish line. Verstappen was on his way to victory when his car crashed due to a tyre puncture. The Dutch was absolutely devastated as he was headed for a big win, considering even the Drivers’ Championship. On the radio, Lewis Hamilton asked his team whether it was due to a tyre. This puncture would cost Verstappen not only his 13th career win but also the leading spot in the Drivers’ Championship.

This is the order when the race restarts:

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) Lando Norris (McLaren) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) George Russel (Williams) Mich Schumacher (Haas) Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

Out: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

