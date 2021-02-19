Formula One: Ferrari and Shell Extend Partnership Till 2030

Ferrari and Shell who have been associated since 1929 have extended their partnership till 2030, meaning they will be partners for over 100 years when this new contract ends.

"The relationship between Scuderia Ferrari and Shell dates back to 1929, the year our team was founded," said Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Managing Director and team principal.

"In that time we have produced so many victories together. We are delighted therefore that our collaboration is now set to go on even longer." The partnership has resulted in 10 constructors’ F1 World Championships and 12 drivers’ titles.

"We share many common values, not least excellence, passion for racing and teamwork, which have made this partnership unique in the history of motorsport", Binotto added.

Shell, meanwhile in the release added that they will continue to work together to improve the team’s V6 turbo-hybrid power unit, which already has a thermal efficiency of close to 50%, making it one of the most efficient engines in the world.

The two companies will also work hand-in-hand to define how fuels can be developed for the future, including advanced sustainable biofuels and synthetic liquid fuels, both of which are being explored to help meet Formula 1’s goal of fully sustainable fuels in the cars.

"This new chapter of one of the longest partnerships in motorsport will see the Scuderia and Shell working together not just in search of wins on the track, but also in defining the regulations relating to the power units of the future."

This comes at an important time for Ferrari who had their poorest season in F1 in 40 years where it came just 6th in the constructors. It hasn't won a drivers world title in 13 years since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and hasn't won the constructors in 12 years.

In 2021 it will introduce a new engine followed by another innovative engine as per reports in 2022 which will be set in stone till 2024 due to the engine development freeze. From 2024 onwards, sustainability and performance will be a huge factor and Shell as the fuel supplier will have to play a huge role in the success of the team.