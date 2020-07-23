Formula One: Ferrari Rearrange Technical Staff After Poor Start to Season

Ferrari has announced a rearranged technical stuff in the wake of its poor performance in the first three races of the Formula One season.

The Scuderia have gone from taking pole positions and wins last year to struggling to get out of Q2 in qualifying in this campaign, with the speed of their SF1000 car lagging some way behind pace-setters Mercedes.

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were reduced to competing for the midfield spots at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the team find themselves down in fifth in the constructors' championship -- a situation Team Principal Mattia Binotto described as "not good enough for a team by the name of Ferrari".

The team say they have instituted "a chain of command that is more focused and simplified and provides the heads of each department the necessary powers to achieve their objectives" and have also created a new "Performance Development" department, headed up by Enrico Cardile.

The other main areas are unchanged with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the Power Unit, Laurent Mekies as Sporting Director and in charge of trackside activities, while Simone Resta will continue to lead the Chassis Engineering department.

The current cars will be carried over to the 2021 season before the technical reset in 2022 which means Ferrari have to find a way to extract the most of our of its car or spend two seasons outside the top of the grid.