Formula One: Haas Reveal Car Design for 2022 F1 Season - VF-22

Team Haas have provided a first look at the all-new Formula 1 car by unveiling its design for the 2022 season, here on Friday as the sport prepares for a shake-up amid the dramatic regulation changes.

The new F1 rules, introduced to help closer, more competitive and exciting racing, have been described as the biggest technical overhaul in 40 years, and Haas became the first team to release images of a 2022 design on Friday.

Having dropped towards the back of the field in 2020, Haas opted not to develop their 2021 car, in favour of putting 100 percent of their resources on this year’s machine in a bid to return to the midfield.

The VF-22 is the seventh Haas F1 car and the first to emerge from the American team’s all-new design office in Maranello, led by their Technical Director Simone Resta. The livery is an evolution of last year’s predominantly white design.

Haas, who will once again run Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, finished 10th in last year’s championship, and were the only team not to score.

While not a physical reveal, with the American team’s challenger expected to look different when it hits the track, the renders do highlight the aesthetic changes and the overhauled aerodynamics, with a new floor, wings and 18-inch tyres the big changes.

“It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track," said owner Gene Haas.

“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021′- which wasn’t easy to watch. Hopefully, that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends."

Technical Director Simone Resta said, “Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place. I consider this as a great success in the process. We’re still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success."

