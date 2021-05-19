Formula One: Lando Norris Signs Multi-year Contract Extension with McLaren

Lando Norris is all set to stay with McLaren for 2022 and beyond as the Formula One team rewarded the driver for his impressive growth and a strong start to the 2021 campaign. The Briton has been with McLaren since 2017 and intends to stay for much longer. Norris is currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, finished on the podium in Imola earlier this year and is on a run of nine successive points finishes. Norris’ contract extension brings him in line with his McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who earlier this year signed a three-year deal with the team.

McLaren said in a statement that “the confirmation of its driver pairing beyond 2022 signals McLaren Racing’s commitment to stability for the future and represents a further step in the team’s long-term plan to compete at the front of the field".

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond. He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

“Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength-to-strength both on and off track."

Team Principal Andreas Seidl added: “Our decision to confirm Lando’s long-term future at McLaren was very straightforward. Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see.

“He’s an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year and has shown he’s a formidable competitor on track.

“Like him, we have strong ambitions for our future together and I’m pleased we’re continuing this journey for both Lando and the team. In Lando and Daniel, we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards.

Norris added: “I’m really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022. Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

“McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I’ve really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

“My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 World Champion and I want to do that with this team. Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future.

“I want to say thank you to Zak and Andreas for the belief they have shown in me since the beginning, and to the whole team for giving me such a strong environment to continue my career in.

“We’ve already had some incredible moments together which I’ll never forget - two podiums and securing P3 in the (constructors’) championship - and together with Daniel and the rest of the team, I’m looking forward to pushing for even more success in the years to come."

