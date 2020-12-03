Formula One Statistics For The Sakhir Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sunday’s Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit, the 16th and penultimate race of the season:

Lap distance: 3.543 km. Total distance: 307.995 km (87 laps)

No previous race on this layout.

Start time: 1410 GMT (1710 local)

HAMILTON

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 , the third driver to do so this season, and will miss the race — his first absence since he entered the sport in 2007.

TITLE

Both titles have been won by Mercedes for an unprecedented seventh year in a row.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in Formula One history with more wins, podiums and pole positions than fellow seven-times champion Michael Schumacher.

SAKHIR

The race is the sixth new designation for a grand prix this season – after Styria, the 70th Anniversary, Eifel, Tuscany and Emilia Romagna.

The shorter outer circuit is being used for the first time by Formula One, with the Bahrain Grand Prix held on a different 5.4km layout.

The outer circuit is just 0.2km longer than a lap of Monaco. It will be the shortest of this year since the Monaco GP was not held due to the pandemic.

RACE WINS

Four drivers have won races this season: Hamilton, team mate Valtteri Bottas, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Hamilton has a record 95 career victories, of which 74 have been with Mercedes, from 265 starts. No driver has won more for a single constructor.

Hamilton has won 11 races in 2020, including the last four, and Mercedes 13. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly one each.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 115, Williams 114 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

–

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 98 career poles but cannot now reach 100 this season. Mercedes have started every race on pole bar one, the Turkish Grand Prix where Racing Point’s Canadian Lance Stroll was fastest in qualifying.

Mercedes-engined cars have taken every pole, however.

–

POINTS

Hamilton had run up a record 48 points finishes in a row, which is also the most for successive classified finishes.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season.

MILESTONE

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will make his debut at Haas in place of injured Frenchman Romain Grosjean. He will be the 32nd Brazilian F1 driver and first since Felipe Massa departed in 2017.

Fittipaldi is the fourth member of the Fittipaldi family to race in F1 after grandfather and double world champion Emerson, great-uncle Wilson and first cousin once-removed Christian. His uncle Max Papis also competed.

Britain’s Jack Aitken will also be making his debut at Williams, replacing George Russell who is filling in for Hamilton at Mercedes.