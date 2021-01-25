News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Fornes Leads Nicholls St. Over Carver College 105-60
1-MIN READ

Fornes Leads Nicholls St. Over Carver College 105-60

Fornes Leads Nicholls St. Over Carver College 105-60

Jaylen Fornes came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Nicholls State to a 10560 win over NCAAlevel Carver College on Sunday.

THIBODAUX, La.: Jaylen Fornes came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Nicholls State to a 105-60 win over NCAA-level Carver College on Sunday.

It was the Colonels seventh straight victory.

Kevin Johnson had 16 points, seven assists and five steals for Nicholls State (9-5). Jeremiah Buford and Najee Garvin scored 12 points apiece.

The 105 points were a season best for Nicholls State, which also posted a season-high 20 steals.

Antwon Ferrell and Paul Hepburn each scored 19 points for the Cougars, whose losing streak reached 19 games. Bryson Scott scored 11 points with 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...