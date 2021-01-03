Forrest Scores 21 To Lift Appalachian St. Past Troy 90-59

News18 Logo

Justin Forrest had 21 points, shooting 6of7 from 3point range, and Appalachian State romped past Troy 9059 on Saturday.

BOONE, N.C.: Justin Forrest had 21 points, shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and Appalachian State romped past Troy 90-59 on Saturday.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points for Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 14 points. James Lewis Jr. had 13 points. Michael Almonacy had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points.

Appalachian State achieved season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Nick Stampley had 19 points for the Trojans (6-5, 1-1). Kam Woods added 14 points.

Troy defeated Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


