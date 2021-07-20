Fouaad Mirza has already scripted history just by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games in equestrian. He is the first equestrian from India to book his quota in the Summer Games in the last two decades. He is also the only third equestrian from India to qualify in the Olympics. Other than Fouaad, only Indrajit Lamba (1996) and Imtiaz Anees (2000) have qualified for the Olympics from India.

Fouaad hails from Mysore, his father Dr Hasneyn Mirza is an equestrian veterinarian and that is why he was always near horses growing up. He started riding horses when he was just five years old and soon developed a deep fashion for it.

Fouaad used to participate in horse riding during his school days. However, he turned pro much later in his career. The 2014 Jakarta Asian Games was his 1st multi-sports event competition. And, four years later in 2018, he hogged media headlined by winning two Silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games - first in individual eventing and second in team event.

Age - 29

Sports/Discipline - Equestrian

Working Ranking - 74

First Olympic Games - 2020 Tokyo Games

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Silver medal - Individual eventing, 2018 Jakarta

Silver medal - Team eventing, 2018 Jakarta

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Fouaad Mirza booked his spot in the Tokyo Games last year after he finished first in the South East Asia, Oceania qualifiers group.

Recent Performances

After booking his Olympic quota, Fouaad further consolidated his sport in the Summer Games by finishing second and third with his horses - Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 - respectively during the Baborowko Equestrian Festival in Poland last month. Meanwhile, Fouaad had decided to use Dajara 4 in the quadrennial event, despite finishing third with the horse in Baborowko Equestrian Festival event.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

The 2020 Tokyo Games will be Fouaad Mirza’s first appearance in the mega event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here