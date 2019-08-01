Four Indian Women Reach Semis at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj and Jony entered the semi-finals of Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.
Lovlina Borgohain with her team after the win. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), along with two others Indians, entered the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.
India Open gold medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night.
A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia's Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal. She will next take on Belarus' Alina Veber for a place in the final.
Pooja rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a 4-1 victory over Russia's Laura Mamedkulova.
Neeraj also secured a 4-1 win over Russian Sayana Sagataeva.
Jony clinched a 5-0 win over Belarus' Anastasiya Obushenkova.
Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) was the only one among the Indian women to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. The 2018 India Open champion suffered a 0-5 loss to Belarus' Yuliya Apanasovich.
Among the men, Ashish Insha (52kg) beat Azerbaijan's Salman Alizade 4-1 to enter the quarter-finals.
He joined 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (56kg), GeeBee Boxing silver-medallist Govind Sahani (49kg) and 2018 India Open gold medallist Sanjeet (91kg) in the last-eight stage.
Six Indian men and five women were in fray at the 21st edition of this tournament that features over 200 boxers from 21 countries.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahira’s Letter to Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Gold
- Tata Sky Binge Review: Your TV Subscription Meets Hotstar And More, For Rs 249 a Month
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland After Epic 5000 Km Journey
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka