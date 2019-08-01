Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Four Indian Women Reach Semis at Boxing Tournament in Russia

Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj and Jony entered the semi-finals of Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Four Indian Women Reach Semis at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Lovlina Borgohain with her team after the win. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), along with two others Indians, entered the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia.

India Open gold medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia's Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal. She will next take on Belarus' Alina Veber for a place in the final.

Pooja rebounded from a shock loss at the India Open in May with a 4-1 victory over Russia's Laura Mamedkulova.

Neeraj also secured a 4-1 win over Russian Sayana Sagataeva.

Jony clinched a 5-0 win over Belarus' Anastasiya Obushenkova.

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) was the only one among the Indian women to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. The 2018 India Open champion suffered a 0-5 loss to Belarus' Yuliya Apanasovich.

Among the men, Ashish Insha (52kg) beat Azerbaijan's Salman Alizade 4-1 to enter the quarter-finals.

He joined 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (56kg), GeeBee Boxing silver-medallist Govind Sahani (49kg) and 2018 India Open gold medallist Sanjeet (91kg) in the last-eight stage.

Six Indian men and five women were in fray at the 21st edition of this tournament that features over 200 boxers from 21 countries.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

