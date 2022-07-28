Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Announces He'll Retire at The End of 2022 Season

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has said the ongoing season will be his last as a driver and that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2022. The German, who currently drives for Aston Martin, won four successive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull Racing.

Vettel made the announcement via a video on media sharing platform Instagram. Incidentally, it was the veteran driver’s first post on the social media having joined it on Thursday years after maintaining a safe distance from it.

During his stellar career, the 35-year-old German won four world titles – all four with Red Bull Racing. He won a total of 53 races and secured 122 podium finishes and will go down in F1 history as one of the greats.

His 53 Grand Prix victories place him third on the all-time list behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91). He joined Aston Martin last season after six years at Ferrari, with whom he twice finished runner-up for the world title to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said in a statement.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.

“Rather, it is about saying thank you – to everyone – not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

Vettel was 12th in 2021 with his new team managing a solitary podium finish.

Currently, he’s 14th in the standings this F1 season.

“I hereby announce my retirement from F1 by the end of 2022 season. Probably I should start with a long list of people to thank now but it’s more important to explain the reasons behind this decision,” Vettel said in the video.

He continued, I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there is life in my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat each others rather than what we do.”

Vettel then threw some light on how he is as a person and is ideals.

“Who am I? I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people. I am obsessed with perfection. I am tolerant and feel we all have the same rights to live, no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love. I love being outside and love nature and its wonders. I am stubborn and impatient. I can be really annoying. I like to make people laugh. Like chocolate and the smell of fresh bread. My favourite colour is blue. I believe in change and progress and that every little bit makes a difference,” he said.

“I am an optimist and I believe people are good. Next to racing, I have a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests outside Formula One,” he added.

