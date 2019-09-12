Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Four-time Grand Slam Champion Kim Clijsters Announces Return to Tennis in 2020

Kim Clijsters, who is a mother of three, will be making her return to tennis after 7 years.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 12, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four-time Grand Slam Champion Kim Clijsters Announces Return to Tennis in 2020
Kim Clijsters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Brussels: Belgium's former world number one Kim Clijsters announced on  Thursday her return to competitive tennis in 2020, seven years after retiring.

The 36-year-old four-time singles Grand Slam champion revealed the surprise move on Twitter.

"These last seven years I've been a full-time mum. And I love it, I really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling."

A mother of three, the Belgian who retired after the 2012 U.S. Open wants a new challenge, she told the WTA in an interview on its website on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Clijsters, who started her professional career in 1997, took a first break from tennis in 2007.

She returned after a 26-month hiatus and won the 2009 U.S. Open, becoming the first mother to win a Grand Slam title since Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon in 1980.

She successfully defended her title at Flushing Meadows in 2010, and her 2011 Australian Open victory returned her to the top of the rankings.

She won her first Grand Slam title at the 2005 U.S. Open.

"I don't feel like I need to prove anything, but I want to challenge myself and I want to be strong again," she said. "Let's see if I can get my body in shape to play tennis at a level where I would like it to be at, that I have in mind of where I would like to get to, and see if it's possible. To see, first of all, if my body is capable of even doing that."

The WTA said that as a former top-ranked player Clijsters can receive unlimited wild cards at its tournaments.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram