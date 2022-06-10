Four-way Contest in FIDE Presidential Elections With One Candidacy Disqualified

The international chess federation (FIDE) presidential elections will see a four-way contest with its deputy president Bachar Kouatly deciding to fight it out.

The FIDE rejected the candidature of Enyonam Sewa Fumey for president and Stuart Fancy for deputy president’s posts as their candidature was not endorsed by any member federation of the European continent.

The FIDE has announced the following list of valid presidential candidacies — Andrii Baryshpolets, president and Peter-Heine Nielsen, deputy president; Inalbek Cheripov, president and Lewis Ncube, deputy president; Arkady Dvorkovich, president and Viswanathan Anand, deputy president; Bachar Kouatly, president and Ian Wilkinson, the deputy president.

According to FIDE, the candidature of Dvorkovich and Anand was endorsed by the nominations of the following member federations: Tunisia (Africa), Mexico (America), India (Asia), Cyprus (Europe), Panama (America), Indonesia (Asia), Nigeria (Africa) and Montenegro (Europe).

Elections to FIDE will be held in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad in July-August.

