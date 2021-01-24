Fourth Time The Charm For Detroit Mercy, Defeats Oakland
Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat Oakland 8272 on Saturday as the Titans registered their first win in four tries against the Golden Grizzlies this season.
OAKLAND, Mich.: Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat Oakland 82-72 on Saturday as the Titans registered their first win in four tries against the Golden Grizzlies this season.
Oakland had defeated Detroit 86-81 on Friday. The teams also met twice in December after they both lost opponents for weekend series because of COVID-19. This weekends games were part of their original schedules.
Noah Waterman had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Titans (4-8, 3-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. added 16 points. Bul Kuol had 10 points and nine rebounds. Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.
Rashad Williams had 24 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-13, 6-6). Jalen Moore added 23 points and 11 assists. Micah Parrish had eight rebounds.
