FRA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League France vs Portugal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

France will be up against Portugal in the upcoming match of the UEFA Nations League. The outing is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 12. The UEFA Nations League France vs Portugal will take place at the Stade de France.

Football lovers in India can watch the France vs Portugal match broadcast on Sony Network. Those willing to watch it online can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app. The match will commence from 12:15 AM.

Both sides are on top of their game. Both Portugal and France have been on the winning side of the two matches they have played till now. As of now, they have six points each. This match will most likely be the deciding factor in terms of the point table.

In the previous outing, France defeated Croatia by 4-2 while Portugal beat Sweden by 2-0.

UEFA Nations League, Dream11 Team for France vs Portugal

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Captain: Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Vice-Captain: Pogba

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Goalkeeper: Patricio

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Defenders: Pavard, Hernandez, Cancelo, Pepe

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Midfielders: Pogba, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

UEFA Nations League Dream 11 Prediction, France vs Portugal Strikers: Griezmann; Mbappe

UEFA Nations League, France probable lineup vs Portugal: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Tolisso; Griezmann; Mbappe, Giroud, Ronaldo

UEFA Nations League, Portugal probable lineup vs France: Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Carvalho, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Felix, Bernardo Silva