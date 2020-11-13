FRA vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Group 3 match, France vs Portugal - Playing XI, Football

With qualification for the knockout round getting hotter, defending Nations League champions Portugal will host France at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday, November 15. The match will commence at 01:15 am IST.

Hosts Portugal are ahead of the visitors in Group 3 of the League A standings by just one goal. However, both have equal number of wins, losses and points so far as the two sides registered comfortable wins against Sweden and Croatia in their group fixture games. Both the teams will look for a win as the qualification from the group rests on the result of this game.

The last fixture between the two teams turned out to be a 0-0 stalemate at the Stade de France in October, as neither sides were able to create scoring opportunities.

Fernando Santo’s team head into the game after they drubbed Andorra 7-0 in the international friendly on Thursday, while Didier Deschamps' squad fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Finland on Wednesday.

UEFA Nations League FRA vs POR, France possible starting line-up vs Portugal: Hugo Lloris; Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso; Antoine Griezmann; Anthony Martial, Olivier Giroud

UEFA Nations League FRA vs POR, Portugal possible starting line-up vs France: Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo