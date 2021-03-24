FRA vs UKR Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Defending World Champions France will be looking to start their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers campaign strongly when they take on Ukraine at home this week. France is part of a group that are favourites to go through to the next round as they are clubbed with teams that include Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Ukraine, on the other hand, will go into this matchwithout a win ever since they defeated Spain 1-0 last October. After that result, Andriy Shevchenko’s men have tasted defeats against Poland (friendly), Germany and Switzerland.Didier Deschamps will come into this match with a strong squad at his disposal. All the key players remain fit and this gives the side a definite edge. There could be comebacks for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele and Anthony Martial of Manchester United.

For Ukraine, five players out of the 33-man squad had to pull out ahead of this match. Artem Besedin, Viktor Tsygankov, Taras Stepanenko will not take a part owing to injuries while, Igor Kharatin and Viktor Kornienko tested positive for coronavirus and hence, will miss out.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers France vs Ukraine game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.

France vs Ukraine match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. France vs Ukraine live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Thursday, March 25– 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stade de France

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-captain: Yevhen Konoplyanka

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko

Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Yevhen Konoplyanka

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Tanguy Ndombele, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier GiroudAndriy Pyatov, Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaly Mykolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Yevhen Konoplyanka