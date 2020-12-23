News18 Logo

Frampton Carries Western Kentucky Over Tennessee Tech 88-68

Luke Frampton had 22 points as Western Kentucky easily defeated Tennessee Tech 8868 on Tuesday night.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.: Luke Frampton had 22 points as Western Kentucky easily defeated Tennessee Tech 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Frampton made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Josh Anderson had 14 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (7-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jordan Rawls added 12 points. Taveion Hollingsworth had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (0-9). Damaria Franklin added 14 points and Shandon Goldman had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


