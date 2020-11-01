France Dazzles Against Ireland But England Wins 6 Nations

PARIS: France secured a 35-27 bonus-point win against Ireland on Saturday but it wasn’t enough to stop England winning the Six Nations on Saturday.

England’s earlier 34-5 bonus-point win in Italy cranked up the pressure on France and Ireland, who finished third behind the French.

Ireland would have got the title with a victory by six points, while France needed to win by 32 points with a bonus point.

Neither scenario happened and Eddie Jones’ England side celebrated from afar after last winning in 2017.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, flyhalf Romain Ntamack and center Virimi Vakatawa stood out as France’s backline caused problems all night at Stade de France, with a penalty try added to the mix.

France’s opening try came out of nothing.

Fullback Anthony Bouthier shrugged off Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, and Fickou had to stop to pick up a dropped pass inside his half. He stood up prop Andrew Porter, slipped another defender, drew the last one and fed Dupont inside for a converted try.

Moments later, Bouthier was sin-binned for a deliberately knocking the ball out as Ireland winger Hugo Keenan overran a bouncing ball in the left corner.

Ireland used the man advantage to patiently work prop Cian Healy over in his 100th test. Ireland led 10-7 but not for long.

Vakatawa’s flick on, Vincent Rattez’s grubber and Ireland fullback Jacob Stockdale’s fumble saw flanker Franois Cros kick ahead and definitely score if he hadn’t been dragged down by opposite Caelan Doris, who was sin-binned. France received the penalty try.

France held on to lead 17-13 into halftime, and scored first again when Dupont collected Fickou’s clever kick and offloaded superbly to give Ntamack a try.

Ntamack landed two penalties for 28-13 and inch France closer to contention for the title on points differential.

But Irish center Robbie Henshaw broke three sloppy tackles to gallop over to quash French hopes.

They finished in more style though when Ntamack chipped and gathered and set up Vakatawa between the posts.

In injury time, Stockdale gave Ireland the last converted try but it didn’t ease the pain of the title being ripped from their grasp.

