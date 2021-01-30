France Must Use Same Squad Of 31 Players During 6 Nations

PARIS: France must use the same squad of 31 players for the entire Six Nations championship because of coronavirus restrictions, the French Rugby Federation said Saturday.

The decision followed an agreement reached with the French league (LNR) on the maximum number of players to be used, with the only exception being to replace an injured player.

The FFR said in a statement that any new player coming in must follow the strict COVID-19 protocol established by the tournament to preserve the France team’s health bubble.

France finished second in the tournament last year and opens away to Italy on Feb. 6 and then travels to face Ireland the following weekend.

The French conclude at home against Wales at Stade de France on March 20.

