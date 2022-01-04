CHANGE LANGUAGE
France Opens Terror Probe over Dakar Rally Blast in Saudi Arabia

French prosecutors said Tuesday they have opened a terror probe over a December 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Paris-Dakar rally that badly wounded its French driver.

“A preliminary investigation has been opened into multiple attempted killings in connection with a terrorist group," national anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement, adding that all five occupants of the car including the driver were French.

January 04, 2022, 23:42 IST