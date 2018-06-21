France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

Latest Update: France have beaten Peru 1-0 in their Group C game and qualified for the round of 16. The second defeat on the bounce for Peru means their return to the FIFA World Cup after 36 years ends in disappointment.
Preview:
Read More
Jun 21, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)
That's it then for Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup! France beat them 1-0 and the South Americans have been eliminated from the World Cup while Kylian Mbappe's goal takes them to the Round of 16.
Jun 21, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)
There will be a minimum of four minutes of stoppage time. France start that period with a corner. They will be in no rush to take it with Dembele and Fekir keeping this near the corner flag.
Jun 21, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)
Paolo Guerrero's free-kick from about 30 metres is out tame and comfortably collected by Lloris. That's Peru's first shot on target in the second half.
Jun 21, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)
Peru for all their impressive movement and combining in attack, they have not had a shot on target against the French so far in the second half. The French have defended well and soaked up the pressure.
Jun 21, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)
Pogba brings down Carrillo close to the centre line as France look to stop their moves well before the penalty box. They will not mind making it ugly in the final few minutes.
Jun 21, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)
France had a good chance to close out the contest. Dembele with space to turn and shoot, but he scoffed it and Peru still have a one goal deficit to deal with.
Jun 21, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)
France have slowed down the pace of the game as they build from the back. But the move can't go further than the midfield where Dembele loses out on possession.
Jun 21, 2018 10:05 pm (IST)
Giroud trying to keep it in the corner with 15 minutes still to go. Peru double team the forward to get away from there and get it going. But the pass forward is wayward and France can rebuild.
Jun 21, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)
Peru continue to ask questions of the French defense. Carrillo from the right swings in yet another cross but it's just over it for the forward coming on the far side. Peru have lacked a good final ball, which is their undoing.
Jun 21, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)
France expected this to be a tough game in the group stages, and the South Americans have not disappointed them in any way. After the first ten minutes of the second half where France dominated, Peru have taken charge of the game and are making life tough for the French.
Jun 21, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)
Peru with a little bit of possession in the French half. They are still in the hunt for the equaliser and by no means out of the contest. Advincula with the effort from outside the box. That was never going to trouble Lloris. Final quarter of the game to go. Can Peru save their campaign?
Jun 21, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
Pogba picks out Giroud with a long diagonal ball who then picks out Mbappe. But the youngster's cross is kept out by Peru. France much more dynamic in attack with added flexibility today as compared to their performance against Australia.
Jun 21, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)
Peru looking make something happen from the wings, with Advincula and Farfan pinging in the crosses from both sides. Carrillo then follows it up with a shy at Lloris' goal and it's over the post. The South Americans are asking some questions with their pacy wingers.
Jun 21, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)
Pereu's Cueva tries to drive in from the left on his right foot and build something, but there isn't much success as he is crowded out.
Jun 21, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)
Carrillo giving Hernandez a little bit of running around before whipping in a dangerous ball into the penalty box. No one is there to meet it. Peru looking to hold on to the possession a little bit more here as the hour mark approaches.
Jun 21, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)
Mbappe, on the right is full of tricks as he looks to play in Matuidi. The young man has been completely at home on the big stage.
Jun 21, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)
Pogba earns a corner down the left of Advincula. France's big guns have Peru boxed into their own defensive third and are not letting them get out.
Jun 21, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)
Griezmann's floated in another free-kick, this time from the left, but Peru clear easily, but hastily, after Pogba tried to keep it alive. Slightly scrappy while inside the Peru half. But ball staying with France and they won't mind that.
Jun 21, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)
At the other end Kylian Mbappe, France's youngest World Cup scorer has his ankle tapped by Farfan. France take it quickly but the move fizzles out as Griezmann's cross is over hit for Matuidi and Hernandez.
Jun 21, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)
Poor clearance from France's Pavard has seen Farfan take charge for Peru around the French penalty box. He teed up Aquino who smashed it with his right foot and and hit the cross bar. Lloris was beaten over there. France though survive for know.
Jun 21, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)
Umtiti is up and about and walking around, though gingerly. Chances are France will look to patch him and see if they can save the substitute.
Jun 21, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)
Early injury scare for France in the second half as the defender Samuel Umtiti has landed badly after looking to clear the ball in from Peru. It is unlikely he will be able to continue in this game.
Jun 21, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)
Half-time: Thats the half-time whistle and the players head back into the dressing room for a short break. France are leading 1-0 at the moment courtesy of a goal from Kylian Mbappe who becomes the youngest player in the history to score a goal for France at the world cup.
Jun 21, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)
Since the goal Peru has controlled the run of play and have more possession as look to find a goal of their own. We are approaching the half-time now and France are leading 1-0
GOLAZO: France have finally found a way through and it is none other than Kylian Mbappe, who has given France the lead. Giroud's shot took a big deflection and went up in the air and the ball fell kindly for Mbappe who shot the ball into the empty net.
Jun 21, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)
SAVE: Peru almost went one up in the 30th minute of the match but France keeper and skipper Lloris makes stunning save from close range. Guerroro found space near the six yard box and he unleashed a shot but Lloris was up to it and made a fine save.
Jun 21, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
Booked: Samuel Umtiti was fighting with Paolo Guerrero for control of the ball and swings an arm back and Samuel Umtiti flops on the ground to try to win a foul but instead he is called for diving. Paolo Guerrero earns a yellow after the altercation.
Jun 21, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)
Andre Carrillo makes a run on the right side and Blaise Matuidi is forced into a fall to stop his run and the ref deems this a punishable offense. Meanwhile, France have controlled possession more as the game has wore on and have had the best chances so far.
Jun 21, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
Chance: France are now creating chances for fun as after Greizmann and Pogba have now taken shy at the Peru goal in quick succession. Pogba unleases a shot from distance and the keeper made a smart save. Then Greizmann once again hits straight at the keeper after Giroud headed the ball down to him. 15 mins played and the teams are locked at 0-0.
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said his team will not be bullied by France in their World Cup clash on Thursday, but admitted: "We are not on their level anywhere".
Peru need to beat the strongly fancied French in Yekaterinburg in their Group C encounter or face an early exit from Russia. Gareca's men were the better team in their World Cup opener against Denmark, but lost 1-0 after Christian Cueva ballooned his penalty over the bar. Gareca said his side were hurting for the 48 hours after that barely deserved defeat, but have picked themselves up in the four days since and the Argentine vowed they will be no pushovers against Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Co. "Of course we respect France, but no matter the circumstances, we are used to being the underdogs, we are used to living on the edge," he said on Wednesday, refusing to be drawn if he will promote all-time leading goal-scorer Paolo Guerrero from the bench.
"We can beat any team, we have the tools to win and we know how to handle ourselves in this type of extreme situation." Asked if Peru, contesting their first World Cup since 1982, could rival the French in any department, Gareca was unusually honest. "I do not know if we will be on the same level anywhere, to be honest," he said. "But we are continually improving and want to adapt to this high level as soon as possible. "But something very important is that we stay true to ourselves and our style, and we believe that we can be a tough nut to crack for any team. "We will not let France push us around."
Squads:
France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.
Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero