France vs Peru, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Dominate Possession Early On

Preview:
Peru's all-time leading goalscorer and captain was surprisingly on the bench for Peru's opening game, coming on in the second half, but the South Americans went down 1-0 to Denmark. The 34-year-old Guerrero will face Lloris from the start after Peru coach Ricardo Gareca chose him in his starting XI in place of Jefferson Farfan. Peru are competing in their first World Cup since 1982.
Blaise Matuidi replaces Corentin Tolisso in midfield in Deschamps's other change. Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris will win his 100th cap for his country in Yekaterinburg, the most eastern city at the World Cup. Lloris, along with the skippers of Denmark and Australia, backed Peru talisman Paolo Guerrero in calling for his drugs ban to be overturned for the World Cup.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will start for France against Peru in their World Cup Group C encounter on Thursday with coach Didier Deschamps dropping Ousmane Dembele. France will seal their spot in the knockout rounds with victory thanks to the 1-1 stalemate between Australia and Denmark and defeat for Peru will end their Russian campaign. The 31-year-old Giroud will be the focal point of the French attack, with starlet Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann playing off him.
Gareca said his side were hurting for the 48 hours after that barely deserved defeat, but have picked themselves up in the four days since and the Argentine vowed they will be no pushovers against Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Co. "Of course we respect France, but no matter the circumstances, we are used to being the underdogs, we are used to living on the edge," he said on Wednesday, refusing to be drawn if he will promote all-time leading goal-scorer Paolo Guerrero from the bench.
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said his team will not be bullied by France in their World Cup clash on Thursday, but admitted: "We are not on their level anywhere". Peru need to beat the strongly fancied French in Yekaterinburg in their Group C encounter or face an early exit from Russia. Gareca's men were the better team in their World Cup opener against Denmark, but lost 1-0 after Christian Cueva ballooned his penalty over the bar.
"We can beat any team, we have the tools to win and we know how to handle ourselves in this type of extreme situation." Asked if Peru, contesting their first World Cup since 1982, could rival the French in any department, Gareca was unusually honest. "I do not know if we will be on the same level anywhere, to be honest," he said. "But we are continually improving and want to adapt to this high level as soon as possible. "But something very important is that we stay true to ourselves and our style, and we believe that we can be a tough nut to crack for any team. "We will not let France push us around."
Squads:
France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.
Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero
