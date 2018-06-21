France vs Peru, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Dominate Possession Early On





Read More Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between France and Peru through our live blog. Jun 21, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) Peru have had the attacking play at the start of this game, staying in their attacking half and controlling possession. Andre Carrillo looks hurt on field and stays down for a while after playing a ball. He gets up now and is able to continue on. Jun 21, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) Five minutes have been played in the second match of the day and it has been rather scrappy affair so far to say the least. Both teams are trying to build play in the mid-field but tackles are flying all around and neither of the two are able to string few passes together. Jun 21, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Kick-off: And we are underway now and with France will look to make flying start against their less-illustrious minnows. Man-to-man, France have the better players but as Peru showed in their first game against Denmark, they are no push-overs. Jun 21, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) The players are now coming out on the pitch as they get in line for their respective national anthems. A win for France here will almost seal their progression into the next round while a defeat for Peru will see them crash out of the competition. Jun 21, 2018 8:15 pm (IST) Peru's all-time leading goalscorer and captain was surprisingly on the bench for Peru's opening game, coming on in the second half, but the South Americans went down 1-0 to Denmark. The 34-year-old Guerrero will face Lloris from the start after Peru coach Ricardo Gareca chose him in his starting XI in place of Jefferson Farfan. Peru are competing in their first World Cup since 1982. Jun 21, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Blaise Matuidi replaces Corentin Tolisso in midfield in Deschamps's other change. Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris will win his 100th cap for his country in Yekaterinburg, the most eastern city at the World Cup. Lloris, along with the skippers of Denmark and Australia, backed Peru talisman Paolo Guerrero in calling for his drugs ban to be overturned for the World Cup. Jun 21, 2018 8:01 pm (IST) Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will start for France against Peru in their World Cup Group C encounter on Thursday with coach Didier Deschamps dropping Ousmane Dembele. France will seal their spot in the knockout rounds with victory thanks to the 1-1 stalemate between Australia and Denmark and defeat for Peru will end their Russian campaign. The 31-year-old Giroud will be the focal point of the French attack, with starlet Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann playing off him. Jun 21, 2018 8:01 pm (IST) 👀#FRAPER pic.twitter.com/9Dl2CxUi9W — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018 Jun 21, 2018 7:53 pm (IST) "We can beat any team, we have the tools to win and we know how to handle ourselves in this type of extreme situation." Asked if Peru, contesting their first World Cup since 1982, could rival the French in any department, Gareca was unusually honest. Jun 21, 2018 7:40 pm (IST) Gareca said his side were hurting for the 48 hours after that barely deserved defeat, but have picked themselves up in the four days since and the Argentine vowed they will be no pushovers against Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Co. "Of course we respect France, but no matter the circumstances, we are used to being the underdogs, we are used to living on the edge," he said on Wednesday, refusing to be drawn if he will promote all-time leading goal-scorer Paolo Guerrero from the bench. Jun 21, 2018 7:35 pm (IST) Right, on to Match 2 today...



Here are the teams for #FRAPER! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wUNoPu9498 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018 Jun 21, 2018 7:35 pm (IST) Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said his team will not be bullied by France in their World Cup clash on Thursday, but admitted: "We are not on their level anywhere". Peru need to beat the strongly fancied French in Yekaterinburg in their Group C encounter or face an early exit from Russia. Gareca's men were the better team in their World Cup opener against Denmark, but lost 1-0 after Christian Cueva ballooned his penalty over the bar. Jun 21, 2018 7:34 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between France and Peru. Les Bleus won their first match of the competition and will look to continue their form. While as for Peru, they lost their first match and will look to make amends against the 1998 champions.

Squads:



France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.



Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez, Miguel Trauco, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero