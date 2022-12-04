FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Les Blues Face The Poles; FRA 0-0 POL

Read more

Denmark.

The champions dismantled Tunisia 4-1 in their curtain raiser before getting the better of Denmark in a 2-1 triumph.

Kylian Mbappe has been the brightest light in this immensely talented French squad, which have demonstrated its strengths despite the injuries that plagued them ahead of the tournament opener.

Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele have all been very good for Les Blues as they seem to be on the right track to defend their world cup title, which they claimed in Russia in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, Poland finished second in Group C, behind Argentina, with 4 points from their three fixtures.

They played out a 0-0 draw with Mexico to begin their tournament before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0. They lost their final group game against Argentina but progressed to the elimination stage on goal difference.

Robert Lewandowski has to be at his best if the Polish stand any chance of holding their own against the mighty French when the game kicks off.

Piotr Zielinski had also got on the scoresheet alongside his team’s skipper against Saudi Arabia and will look to replicate the same in the match against the holders.

HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 ROUND OF 16 MATCH BETWEEN FRANCE AND POLAND:

France vs Poland Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

France vs Poland Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Poland will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

France vs Poland Match Details

France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday, December 4, at 8:30 pm IST.

