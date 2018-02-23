Frances Tiafoe Stuns Juan Martin del Potro at Delray Beach

Frances Tiafoe turned the tables on Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday, toppling the second-seeded former champion 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament at Delray Beach, Florida.The 20-year-old American needed four match points to finish off Argentina's del Potro, the latest seed to fall in a tournament that saw top seed and defending champion Jack Sock, sixth-seeded John Isner and ninth-seeded Milos Raonic beaten on Wednesday.Tiafoe booked a quarter-final meeting with eighth-seeded South Korean Chung Hyeon, a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner over tenacious Croatian qualifier Franko Skugor.Del Potro, the 2011 Delray Beach champion and a semi-finalist the past two years, beat Tiafoe in straight sets in their most recent meeting in the first round of the Australian Open in January.That followed a three-set victory over the young American, ranked 91st in the world, in Acapulco last year.World number 10 del Potro appeared to be on his way when he seized an early 3-0 lead, but he was unable to capitalize on four set points as he dropped the opener in the tiebreaker.The Argentinian opened the second set with a break and went on to level the match.The tight third set saw del Potro save a match point against in the 10th game, and two more in the 12th before Tiafoe gained just the second win against a top-10 player in his career."It's unbelievable, definitely," said Tiafoe, who produced 17 aces and saved 14 of 16 break points he faced against the 2009 US Open champion." Two weeks in a row in the quarters."I really wanted that win to make a statement. I've had a ton of tough losses against top guys. Just wanted to get over the line."In the quarters he will face Australian Open semi-finalist Chung, ranked 30th in the world, for the first time.The 21-year-old South Korean had to dig in to finish off the 303rd-ranked Skugor, who rallied from 0-4 down in the second set, saving three match points as he forced the tiebreaker.Chung prevailed on his fourth match point, when Skugor coughed up a double-fault.Canadian 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov reached his first quarter-final of the season with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4 victory over 21-year-old American Jared Donaldson."I definitely picked up my serve in the second and third set," Shapovalov said. "It was a really even match. We were both playing extremely well."Shapovalov next faces American Taylor Fritz, who fired 13 aces in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny."There were a lot of times in the match where I was down and he had break points, and it could have really gone either way, and I came up in those moments in the match and that really made the difference," Fritz said.