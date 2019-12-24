Take the pledge to vote

Sports
1-min read

France's World No 22 Lucas Pouille out of Australian Open

Lucas Pouille pulled out of the Australian Open to recover from an elbow injury.

AFP

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
France's World No 22 Lucas Pouille out of Australian Open
Lucas Pouille (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: France's Lucas Pouille, ranked 22 in the world, on Monday withdrew from the Australian Open as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

"It's a massive disappointment for me to announced that I will not be able to take part in the first-ever ATP Cup event or the Adelaide tournament and above all I will not participate in the Australian Open," Pouille announced.

The 25-year-old Dubai-based player ended his 2019 season in mid-October because of an injury to his right elbow which also saw him miss the Davis Cup.

"As you can imagine, I'm extremely disappointed and sad to mis the start of the year, but the season is long, the career is long and now my goal is to be 100 percent competitive as quickly as possible," said Pouille, who reached a career-high 10th place ranking in March 2018.

