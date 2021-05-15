FRB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Bundesliga 2020-21 match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich: SC Freiburg host newly crowned champions Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga 2020-21 fixture on Saturday at the Schwarzwald Stadion. Christian Striech’s side continue their push for a top-seven finish, however, the ninth ranked club in the league standings have a huge task ahead of them if they are to beat Bayern Munich tonight. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich wrapped up a ninth successive Bundesliga title last weekend.

The Bavarians will be keen to win the last two matches for their coach Hansi Flick, who will be leaving the Bayern camp at the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski is one goal away from breaking Muller’s tally of 40 goals in a single season.

The FRB vs BAY Bundesliga 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between FRB vs BAY, here is everything you need to know:

FRB vs BAY Telecast and Live Streaming details

There will be no broadcast of the SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match on any TV channel in India. However, live stream will be available on FanCode for users in the country.

FRB vs BAY Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Schwarzwald Stadion, in Freiburg. The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

FRB vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Ermedin Demirovic

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Kubler, Keven Schotterbeck

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Schmid

Strikers: Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Ermedin Demirovic

FRB vs BAY Probable XIs

SC Freiburg: Florian Muller (GK); Christian Gunter, Keven Schotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Lukas Kubler; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (GK); Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here