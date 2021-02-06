FRE vs BVB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to get back into the top four as they lock horns with SC Freiburg at the Schwarzwald Stadion. Dortmund are currently sixth in Bundesliga, however, the teams are very closely stacked together towards the top of the points table and hence, any win will see the side leap over the rest and will give their Champions League hopes a major boost.

After making a great start to their season, Freiburg have slipped away this year. In 2021, they have won only three of their six games.Dortmund have won 21 of the last 34 matches that they have played against Freiburg, losing only four.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund game will commence at 8.00 pm IST.

FRE vs BVB Bundesliga 2020-21, Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

FRE vs BVB Bundesliga 2020-21, Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Details

Saturday, February 06 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Schwarzwald Stadion.

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 team for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund captain: Erling Braut Haaland

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund vice-captain: Vincenzo Grifo

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper: Florian Muller

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund defenders: Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund midfielders: Baptiste Santamaria, Emre Can, Thomas Delaney,Christian Gunter

Bundesliga 2020-21, FRE vs BVB Dream11 prediction for Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund strikers: Erling Braut Haaland, Vincenzo Grifo

FRE vs BVB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Freiburg possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Jeong Woo-Yeong, Ermedin Demirovic, Vincenzo Grifo

FRE vs BVB, Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Freiburg: Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Thomas Delaney; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna