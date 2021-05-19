sports

1-MIN READ

Fred Kerley Sees Off Justin Gatlin to Win 100m at Golden Spike

Fred Kerley (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Fred Kerley clocked 9.96 seconds to win the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava.

American sprinter Fred Kerley won the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava in 9.96 seconds on Wednesday, seeing off 2004 Olympic champion and veteran compatriot Justin Gatlin.

Kerley already ran a sub-10 race in April when he clocked 9.91 seconds for the second fastest time so far this season, trailing Trayvon Bromell’s world-leading time by 0.03 seconds.

At Ostrava, Kerley beat 39-year-old Gatlin who clocked 10.08 seconds and Canada’s Andre de Grasse on 10.17 seconds.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo set a world-leading time of 26 minutes 33.93 seconds in the 10,000m, the seventh fastest race of all time.

first published:May 19, 2021, 23:06 IST