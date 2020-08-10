Free Fire Announces Collaboration with Mobile Game Champions Legion MOBA

Free Fire manages to keep their community satisfied when it comes to regular updates and collaboration with other companies, with these partnerships often offering up unique events and brand new content for the game.

Garena has now confirmed its upcoming exclusive collaboration with Champions Legion, the Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena (MOBA). Garena also put out a teaser of the collaboration on its official Twitter handle. Check out a glimpse of the partnership's trailer below.

Uma nova parceria com o Champions Legion está chegando ao Free Fire!Entre neste MOBA 5V5 e domine a arena para ganhar as recompensas de tempo limitado desta colaboração antes que elas acabem.Faça o download agora! https://t.co/kJ5zuPOaJT #ChampionsLegion #AMOBAforAll pic.twitter.com/q67IDUiVGg — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 8, 2020

Free Fire x Champions Legion event

Garena has brought about a new time-limited event for this collaboration in Free Fire. Right up until the event lasts, players can get a number of exciting rewards in Free Fire by progressing in Champions Legion.

At first, players will be asked to merge their Champions Legion account with their Free Fire account but as the players will progress in MOBA, they will be able to unlock various rewards through the event.

For the unitiated, Champions Legion is a Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena (MOBA) game available for Android. The free to play title is developed by Sharpless Studio and distributed by Studio Trois Private Limited.

Champions Legion is compatible with all devices. The game can be played with friends, gear up, and be the Champion.