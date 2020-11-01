News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Free Helps Troy Jump Out Early, Beats Arkansas State 38-10

JONESBORO, Ark.: Jacob Free accounted for three first-half touchdowns, leading Troy to a 38-10 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Free was 33-of-45 passing for a career-best 419 yards. He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Luke Whittemore and a 34-yard score to Reggie Todd in the first quarter. Free’s 6-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining in the second stretched the Trojans’ lead to 24-3.

Darrell Starling scored on a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Troy (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Kimani Vidal had an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 26 seconds to play.

Layne Hatcher tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jonathan Adams Jr., capping a five-play, 90-yard drive in the third quarter for Arkansas State (3-4, 1-3).

Attendance was 6,757 at 30,382-seat Centennial Bank Stadium.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • First Published: November 1, 2020, 4:07 IST
