Freeman Baseball Digest Player Of Year; Bieber Top Pitcher

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers in the first inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

NEW YORK: Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was voted Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday, and Clevelands Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year.

Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes and 34 points after hitting .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jos Abreu was second with four firsts and 26 points.

Bieber was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He received all 17 first-place votes and 51 points. Cincinnatis Trevor Bauer was second with 28 points.

Milwaukees Devin Williams was voted relief pitcher of the year. He had a 0.33 ERA and struck out 53 in 27 innings. Williams received 12 first-place votes and 39 points. Oaklands Liam Hendricks was second with four firsts and 32 points.

Voters included writers and broadcasters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: October 5, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
