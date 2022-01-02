CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » Sports » French Handballer Elohim Prandi Suffers New Year Knife Attack
1-MIN READ

French Handballer Elohim Prandi Suffers New Year Knife Attack

Elohim Prandi suffered a knife attack. (Reuters Photo)

Elohim Prandi suffered a knife attack. (Reuters Photo)

Paris Saint-Germain handballer 23-year-old Elohim Prandi is currently in the hospital but his condition is "not worrying".

French international handball player Elohim Prandi was a victim of a knife attack during New Year celebrations, his club Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday. “The player is currently in hospital and his condition is not worrying," PSG said. “Paris Police has started an investigation.

“The club express their indignation at this attack and show all their support to Elohim Prandi as well as those close to him during this challenge," they added.

Prandi, 23, was named in France’s squad for this month’s European championship which starts on January 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 02, 2022, 11:46 IST